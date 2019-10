For the love of…

Former featherweight king Jose Aldo is apparently deathly serious about fighting down one weight class. Aldo has fought the 145 pound rogue’s gallery and was pretty much running out of opponents he had not faced. The solution? He is moving to the bantamweight division if he is able to make the 135 pound weight limit.

This image shared on Instagram shows either a ripped Aldo or an emaciated one? Let us know.

Determined to move down to bantamweight, @josealdojunior Aldo shows the results of his new diet pic.twitter.com/VWEZnm0FyJ — Ana Hissa (@AnaHissa) October 22, 2019

Thoughts?