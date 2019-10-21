WATCH: Full UFC Boston post fight press conference

UFC Boston is over and in many ways the results were felt throughout the landscape of the company.



We saw what could be career ending KO loss for Chris Weidman in the light heavyweight main event and a boost for the man who gave it to him, Dominick Reyes.

At 35 years of age there is no shame in Chris calling it a career. He was the man to dethrone the middleweight GOAT, Anderson Silva. He also bested Demian Maia, Vitor Belfort, and Lyoto Machida. He’s 1-5 since his defense against Belfort, and he has been knocked out in all of those losses. A swift and violent fall from grace.



Reyes on the other hand is on a six fight win streak and probably one big name win away from a shot at light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Also, the dude is working as an IT tech support guy for a high school for a real job. Firefighter and UFC heavyweight champ Miocic would be proud.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez beat veteran Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision in their rematch. Rodriguez still has only one loss (Frankie Edgar) in his 10 UFC fights. Stephens is 3-3-1 in his last 7.

Check out the post fight press conference for the event in full.