New “Let Go” BMF Promo has us hyped

Who is the “BMF” or “Baddest Mother F%#>^* in the game”?

Nate Diaz takes on Jorge Masvidal on November 2nd at UFC 244. The bout materialized shortly after Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 and called out Masvidal in an entertaining post-fight Octagon interview.



Nate said he wanted to defend his “BMF” title against Masvidal and it just kind of took off. The UFC even created a one time BMF title that will be awarded to the winner. We can’t wait!

Check out this fan made trailer and get hyped.

Are we there yet?