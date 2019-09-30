WTF: $30K? No problem. Someone bets the house on Masvidal to win BMF belt

Rock..is that you?

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto dropped some knowledge on Twitter about someone dropping some big cheddar. The bet in question was on Jorge Masvidal in his upcoming UFC 244 welterweight bout with Nate Diaz and it was a big one.

The huge $30K on ‘GameBred’ to some may seem steep but the mainstream predictions are definitely leaning toward a victory over Diaz. The Rock even offered to put the one time BMF belt around Jorge’s waist. That’s how crazy this is getting.

Something tells me that we’re going to see even bigger ones than this as it draws nearer. Here’s the tweet…

A $30k wager was placed on Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) to defeat Nate Diaz today at the Las Vegas SuperBook, per @vegasmurray. The book is expecting a sizable betting handle for the BMF title fight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 28, 2019