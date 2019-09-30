ODDS: Adesanya is squeaks by as the favorite in latest UFC 243 odds

UFC 243 features a blockbuster main event between heavy handed middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and technically gifted interim champ Israel Adesanya. Like we’ve said before this bout is going to answer several questions including whether or nor Whittaker is here to stay and if Adesanya is just hype.

The event takes place in Melbourne, Australia on October 6th and when it was first announced the odds were in Whittaker’s favor. Something has changed and the oddsmakers seem to favor Israel now.

To be 100 here the odds sometimes make zero sense to us. Still, here is what FightOdds has as the line.

Adesanya -115 Whittaker -105

Crazy right? What do you think of these?