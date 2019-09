UFC 243 will feature the hype train of interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs the seemingly invincible champion Robert Whittaker. On October 6th in Melbourne Australia we will finally answer the question of whether or not Adesanya lives up to that hype or if Whittaker is truly just that good.

UFC president Dana White takes a look at the impending showdown in a video just released by the UFC. Check it out.