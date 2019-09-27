Punk won’t rule out WWE return and is open to talking to them

Pro Wrestling Insider’s Mike Johnson had a chance to speak with UFC fighter and former WWE champion CM Punk recently at Starrcast 3. He touched on a number of topics but the one that got everyone’s attention was Punk’s response to a question concerning his openness to have a dialogue with WWE. Here’s what CM Punk said…

I wouldn’t not talk to them. On what planet, in what other business does somebody suspend somebody else, and then they don’t come and get them after the suspension. Like, why is it up to me? It’s just a weird situation, but that being said, I’m over it. I’ve been over it for a very long time, it’s in the past. I’m 40 years old and I try to be as zen and wise as I possibly can be. … I’ll have a conversation with anybody. But it’s nothing—like, I’m not calling them, but if they’re like, ‘Oh, hey,’ I mean, I’ll talk to you. See what you got to say, but it better be good. I think I had a pretty good career, I don’t think there’s anything left that I need to accomplish.

He turns 41 next month and just started his acting career so a return seems unlikely at this point. You never know though…