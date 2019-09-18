LOL: Heavy shirtless knife defense teacher shows how to die

We love McDojo Life. We really do.

In a recent clip they shared we see an overweight shirtless man showing a class how to get sliced and diced properly. He lets the blade of a knife in the hands of an attacker touch his skin as he does a lazy Matrix style turn. This would work if the goal was supposed to be getting killed or at least injured severely.

Sadly we see these types of things pop up regularly out there and they often go unchecked. Again, thank God for McDojo Life.

We hope someone does a thorough bullshido dissection sometime soon on this clown. Just watch this garbage…