LISTEN: Masvidal wants WWE BMF after Diaz

The hype surrounding the ‘Baddest Mother Fu**er on the Planet’ fight is real.

Ranked welterweights Nate Diaz (#6) and fellow gangsta Jorge Masvidal (#3) will be throwing down at UFC 244 for the one time ‘BMF’ title belt. The pair are widely respected for their swagger and willingness to engage with anyone.

Diaz famously stepped up and beat Conor McGregor and Masvidal recently knocked the arrogance out of Ben Askren with a flying knee in 5 seconds. This a match-up that was probably bound to happen anyways.

Jorge recently appeared on The Hall of Fame radio program hosted by Booker T and Brad Gilmore. On it he said after he beats Nate Diaz and wins the BMF belt he wants to hit WWE and challenge the baddest dude there. In all fairness we would love for some of those backstage bullies to get beaten down by Masvidal.

Right JBL?

Listen to the while thing below.