SAD: This clip might show the dumbest and unintentionally funniest sword defense

I don’t…I mean….come on.

McDojoLife has done it again. They keep topping themselves with new clips of idiots and their delusional idea of what real self defense looks like. This one, this one right here will get someone killed if they ever try it.

In this clip an instructor so out of touch with how a sword works demonstrates to students who possibly might be brainwashed cult members the dumbest sequence of techniques we’ve seen in a while. The “master” uses two fingers to trap the sword and somehow render the attacker frozen in place long enough to sloppily and slowly take him down. Ugh.

Watch this clip and ask yourself – shouldn’t someone put a stop to this mcgarbage? We think so.

Just watch