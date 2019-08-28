WATCH: BJ Penn increases street fighting record in bar brawl

Oops he did it again.

Former UFC lightweight champion BJ Penn has added another street fight victory to his growing record. This time it happened at the Lava Shack on the big island of Hawaii. I was there for a few months at the Pohakuloa Training Area training area as a Marine and I believe I may have been to this bar or what it used to be. Who knows. The point is that Baby J was involved in another brawl and it doesn’t put him in the most positive light.

Penn is a dismal 1-1-9 in his last 11 outings inside The Octagon and on a 7 fight losing streak. That record paired with his out of competition fighting is not a good combo to stay employed. Uncle Dana may have something to say about this.

Here’s the video courtesy of TMZ.

As of yet no arrests have been made.