Dana White says no Mac vs Masvidal and no immediate title shot

Someone in the UFC finally has Conor McGregor’s best interests in mind.

There are rumors circulating that welterweight contender Jorge “the Askren Assassin” Masvidal might be taking on Conor McGregor upon the Irish mega star’s return. This would be McGregor’s first fight since getting submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October of 2018 if it happened. Thankfully Dana White has put the kibosh on it.

Despite being the former featherweight/lightweight double champ McGregor struggled with Nate Diaz in both of their bouts at welterweight. They split the wins 1-1 and to most people it was a stark reminder that McGregor’s advantages diminish the higher in weight classes he goes. Dana agrees.

It appears that White does not want the Irishman back competing at 170 pounds or fighting the winner of interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier and lightweight champ Nurmagomedov. At least that’s what he is basically saying in this ambush interview with TMZ.

Check it out…