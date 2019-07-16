WATCH: Scott Coker wants a Japan clash between Rampage and Fedor

Is this 2004?

Bellator president Scott Coker told Ariel Helwani on the journalist’s self-titled MMA show that a fight between Rampage Jackson and Fedor Emelianenko has been targeted for an upcoming event in Japan. This is a kick in the nostalgia jewels since both men were prominent members on the roster of the Japanese based MMA promotion Pride Fighting Championships.

Both Rampage and Fedor became fan favorites while competing under the Pride banner. Will a bout like this resonate with fans who weren’t around during the early 2000’s? If it happens I guess we’ll see.

Check out what Coker said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show in the video below.