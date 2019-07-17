Chael Sonnen says he got hustled for $500

When you think of Chael Sonnen you think of American gangster, largest arms in the hardened streets of West Lind, Oregon, and possibly PED’s. Probably PED’s.

It’s PED’s isn’t it.

Chael can spin a story like noone else in MMA and often times it’s freaking insane. He once claimed the Nogueira brothers tried to feed a bus a carrot. We’re not joking – just look it up. It can get weird.

Mr. Sonnen just released a video where he weaves a tale of getting hustled out of $500. Watch it and soak in the American Gangster’s epicness. We did.