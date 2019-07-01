UFC 239: Jones vs Santos

UFC 239 is now fast approaching and is taking place on July 6th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is taking place on International fight week and this card is a hugely exciting one for fight fans. Punters will be busy using the latest promos for Genting casino to support their favourite fighters, in which Jones is going to start as a strong favourite to defend his title.

This light heavyweight title defence is set to be the main event on the card, that sees him face off against the powerful Brazilian striker Thiago Santos. The Brazilian has now moved up from middleweight to the light heavyweight division but has long been an expected future opponent to Jones.

The co-main event also sees the return of two-division champion Amanda Nunes, who has firmly established herself as the greatest in the history of the sport. She will be putting her bantamweight belt on the line as she faces off against a former champion in the shape of Holly Holm. Nunes dominates in her stand up game, which is why this is such an anticipated match up as Holm was a previous three weight World Champion boxer, prior to moving to MMA and ultimately the UFC. However, it is the Brazilian champion Nunes who will start as the strong favourite as she looks to extend her winning run that dates back to 2014.

The main card also includes a number of other exciting matchups including the huge welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren. Masvidal is coming off the back of a stunning knockout victory over Darren Till and will be hoping to inflict the first professional defeat of Askren’s career.

Luke Rockhold will also be making his light heavyweight debut on the main card, which sees him face off against Jan Blachowicz. Rockhold will be hoping for an impressive victory, which could set him up for a potential future bout with champion Jon Jones. The final fight set to take place on the main card sees Michael Chiesa face off against Diego Sanchez. Both are high level grapplers, so this is set to be a very technical affair to open the main card. All these fights are hugely exciting and this is one of the most anticipated cards in UFC history.