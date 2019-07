Over the weekend at UFC on ESPN 3 we were reminded just how powerful Francis Ngannou was.

Junior Dos Santos was brutally pummeled to a stoppage loss at just over a minute in the first round. Dos Santos used to be the most feared heavyweight of his time and Ngannou is slowly creeping in to that spot with every KO.

Watch the moment that Ngannou sent JDS in to another universe. Check it out.