VIDEO: Dana White sees shadow and signs contract for 10 more years of interim titles

It appears that Big D saw his shadow and we will get ten more years of swearing, angry, and often entertaining rants.

Dana White revealed that he did in fact renew his contract for another decade to stay on as UFC president. This is good news because someone else stepping in to the ESPN landscaping going on right now might lose themselves in the details. Dana helped Zuffa shape the company in to the juggernaut it is today and never shied away from a fight with critics. For all of his faults he is still the best man for the job.

