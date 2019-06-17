TJ Dillashaw: ‘I cheated’

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw opened up on Chael Sonnen’s podcast about his use of EPO (recombinant human erythropoietin) and why he felt he needed to use the USADA banned substance and performance enhancing drug prior to his flyweight championship bout against Henry Cejudo back in January of this year.

Despite trying to cheat the system Dillashaw was knocked out by Cejudo just 32-seconds into the fight. In March Dillashaw announced he would be relinquishing his bantamweight title after it came to light that USADA and the New York State Athletic Commission had found adverse results in his testing samples leading up to the Cejudo fight. Dillashaw is currently serving a two-year suspension due these actions.

Dillashaw told Sonnen it’s been one of the darkest times of his life, yet also insists it was the first time he ever relied on a banned performance enhancing substance. Cutting down to the 125-pound weight class seemed to take its toll on Dillashaw’s body and he explained that’s why he felt the need to rely on the substance. Sonnen also talked about his own controversial history with EPO use and it made for an interesting discussion as he tried to give Dillashaw advice on how to make the best use of his time during the suspension period.