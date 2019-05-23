Bellator 222: Sonnen vs Machida latest card updates

Chael Sonnen will get the chance to complete the Brazilian trifecta at Bellator 222 on June 14th.

Sonnen has submitted former UFC light heavyweight champ Shogun Rua, defeated former Pride middleweight champ Wanderlei Silva via decision, and now gets a chance to put away another elite Brazilian fighter. Enter Lyoto Machida.

Machida once wore the UFC’s light heavyweight championship until the above mentioned Rua took it from him via a nasty knockout. Lyoto was never truly the same after but he did have several moments of brilliance including a spectacular crane kick knockout of Vitor Belfort with a legendary karate bow to his unconscious opponent after. Legend.

Also on the card will be Conor McGregor pal Dillon Danis fighting Max Humphrey at a catchweight, welterweight champ Rory MacDonald taking on Neiman Gracie, and Darrion Caldwell vs Kyoji Horiguchi. You can check out the entire line-up below.

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Aaron Pico vs. Adam Borics

Heather Hardy vs. Taylor Turner

Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix

Brandon Polcare vs. Brandon Medina

Phil Hawes vs. Michael Wilcox

Mike Kimbel vs. Sebastian Ruiz

Robson Gracie vs. Oscar Vera

John Beneduce vs. Kenny Rivera

Kastroit Xhema vs. Whitney Francois