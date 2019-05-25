Final lineup for tonight’s HRMMA 108 at Rupp

Yours truly will be the ring announcer for tonight’s HRMMA 108 event in Lexington, KY. The event features 3 pro bouts and multiple title fights all of which will air on LiveSportsCaster PPV.

Here is the finalized lineup for tonight.

HRMMA 108 Fight Card

B2 Fighting Series Live Event

Tristian Nugent(Pain Factory) vs Todd Pickett(Gracie JJ of KY) Youth Grappling

Jacob Raikes(Somerset Combat)(0-0) vs Kenneth Ireland(Generals MMA) 145 3×3 Jimmy Sandlin(Dayton Vision) vs Josh Stinnette(Louisville Combat) 175 3×3 Will Owens(Goodnight Muay Thai) vs Zade Hawkins(AFS) 170 3×3 Justin Cruse(Somerset Combat) vs Thomas Agrue(Dry Ridge MMA) 155 3×3 Darryl Ray(Dobusutai) vs Damian Miller(Georgetown MMA) 155 3×3

5 MINUTE INTERMISSION

Luke Shawley(Dayton Vision) vs Gary Jordan(Team GJ) Heavyweight 3×3 Taylor Wood(Etown Beatdown) vs Tre Harbin(Bronx Hill) 155 3×3 Neil Mullins(Dobusutai) vs Justin Thompson(Hybrid) 135 3×3 Zack Patton(Apex Martial Arts) vs John Norman(Reaction) 155 3×3 Javier Carbajal(Corbin Martial Arts) vs Montez Jordan(Bronx Hill) 135 Title 5×3 KO Butler(Apex Fight Systems) vs Cory Holbrook(Hybrid) 185 Title 5×3

5 MINUTE INTERMISSION

Bryant Haynes(CORE) vs Christian Jones(Circle City)(champ) 145 Title 5×3 Lloyd Thornton(IBG) vs Michael Ricketts(Bronx Hill) 135 PRO 3×5 Gavin Agnew(ATT Indy) vs Dustin Short(AFS) 170 PRO 3×5 Michael Shields(Turtleback MMA) vs Jamal Mohammed(LTJ/4 Seasons) 145 PRO 3×5