James Wan directed Mortal Kombat remake gets release date

The first Mortal Kombat film was a guilty pleasure. The second was a travesty.

Too bad YOU…will die.

The game series was one of the reasons my interest in fighting remained strong when I was younger. Mortal Kombat was a true supernatural mixed martial arts video game and figuring out which character worked best for you was half the fun. Yes it was over the top and unrealistic but the styles were very different and made for some interesting match-ups in the hands of pros.

Deadline is reporting that Aquaman and Conjuring franchise director James Wan will helm the project. The release date is March 5, 2021 so get hyped because it will be here before you know it.

Are you excited to see it?