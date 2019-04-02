‘GOAT’ says pal McGregor is not really done fighting and fans say “duh”

Walking ‘GOAT’ meme and friend of mega star Conor McGregor says the Irishman hasn’t really retired.

Recap of said ‘retirement’…

We are talking about Artem Lobov when we say ‘GOAT’ for future reference. Here’s what the current Bare Knuckle FC competitor had to say to Ariel Helwani when asked about the ‘retirement’. (Transcript via BJPenn.com).

I don’t actually know much info on that but one thing I do know, I know that Conor absolutely loves the fight game. He truly loves it. Look, I always say this: 99 percent of people in the UFC would be gone if they have made $100 million. They just wouldn’t be there anymore and he’s still there. Why? Because he loves the fight game. He loves fighting. So I know he’s got something special in store for us, that’s for sure.

Lobov is scheduled to fight in Bare Knuckle FC this month but as for McGregor’s next bout…who knows?