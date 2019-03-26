McGregor ‘officially retires’ for like the tenth time on Twitter but we doubt it for one reason

Can we be done with this crap already, Conor?

Honestly this is beginning to feel like a broken record. Former UFC champ champ Conor McGregor has officially ‘retired’ on Twitter. This is preposterous.

When Conor does ANYTHING he makes a spectacle out of it. If a fighter of his significance and drawing power actually retired there would be an official press conference, a special on ESPN, and extensive comments and appearances from Dana White about it. It would not simply be done on Twitter or Instagram.

Anyone else maybe but this is ‘Notorious’ we are talking about and he doesn’t fade away from MMA on social media. We picture a baseball stadium full of fans getting the bad news broken to them there.

Here’s the post.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

This isn’t the first and won’t be the last time he trolls fans from the safety of his keyboard. McGregor is the Rick James of MMA.