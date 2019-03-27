Rousey comments on McGregor’s ‘retirement’

Current WWE star and former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey appeared on Sportscenter recently. She was asked about Conor McGregor’s ‘retirement’ we covered earlier this week…

Her response was short and sweet but she did seem supportive, albeit rightfully skeptical.

Well, it’s a creative way to retire, and it was a cryptic way to retire. So, we’ll see how permanent it is. If he wants to retire forever, he’s more than earned it. And like I said, I’m ready to buy that second round.

Ronda faces Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the co-main event of Wrestlemania 35 on April 7th. Conor has a different battle coming up…

