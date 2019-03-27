Here’s the statement from McGregor’s reps on the sexual assault allegations relating to his ‘retirement’

There is a reason we didn’t report the initial sexual assault accusations concerning Conor McGregor. Class.

Before we begin let us be clear he hasn’t been officially charged and the investigation is just that. Nothing has gone down other than talk.

McGregor was hit with said claims stemming from an incident which occurred in Ireland a while ago. No one is surprised really. Fame and money make for an easy target because as we have seen countless times there is a often a settlement to avoid the negative PR and the remote possibility there would be a conviction.

However…

We aren’t saying the woman is lying but McGregor getting hit with a previous paternity claim and these new accusations isn’t a shock. Cheddar cheese makes the world go around.

Rumors have been circulating in Ireland for a long time about them. No one was supposed to know because of the strict Irish libel laws so naturally everyone had already heard. The rumors are strong with this one.

The McGregor camp has been quiet about the whole thing until now. They finally addressed them through a spokesperson named Karen Kessler.

This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now. The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.

So what does this tell us? Conor’s retirement may actually be real. Damn.