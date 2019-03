UFC 235 was a solid card with more than a few surprises. Kamaru Usman soundly beat Tyron Woodley to become the new welterweight champion and veteran Diego Sanchez schooled young buck Mickey Gall. The Fight Motion video highlights all of the action in sweet slow motion including those skillfully placed kicks from light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and that NASTY looking slam from Lawler to Askren. Check it out.



Please like & share: