We reported that King Kong Bundy died today at the age of 61 and it sent us down memory lane eating ‘member berries. We decided we would share a rare match that WWE finally shared with its fans from ‘The Colossal Jostle’. That title was actually considered at one time over ‘Wrestlemania’ as the flagship PPV name…ugh. The match in question is between two legends who are no longer with us. Andre the Giant vs King Kong Bundy at MSG. RIP big men.

Please like & share: