VIDEO: Jones gives a statement after his favorable NSAC hearing

I’m not going to recap the whole Jon Jones saga again. Let’s just say Jon failed some drug tests and got December’s UFC 232 event moved at the last minute from Las Vegas to California. Because of those ‘atypical’ tests before and later after his bout with Alexander Gustafsson he has been under a lot of scrutiny.

Jon’s past failures and the “pulsing”, or old metabolites resurfacing from a past drug test defense, haven’t helped his image. The substance turinabol was what got him suspended last time and it was what showed up in his system again in drug tests for UFC 232.

He recently went in front of the NSAC for it and was granted a one time license for his defense against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 in March. After the proceings were over he had some genuinely classy remarks for the press in attendance. Check it out.

Jon Jones (@JonnyBones) gave a quick statement after the hearing. pic.twitter.com/CgQcp9G0X2 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 29, 2019