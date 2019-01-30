McGregor reacts to his NSAC punishment

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have gotten a $500K fine and nine month suspension for the UFC 229 post fight brawl he started but his opponent and fellow participant in the mayhem got off much lighter.

Conor McGregor was submitted in round 2 of his fight with Nurmagomedov in October but he won the war when it came to fines for his involvement. He was hit with a much smaller dollar amount and lesser suspension time.

Conor McGregor receives six-month suspension, fined $50,000 for role in UFC 229 brawl (@PetesyCarroll) https://t.co/BrOMq6GAJM — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 29, 2019

Normally when something like this happens to a fighter it’s not considered a win but this is Conor McGregor we are talking about here. The Rick James of MMA.

I am thankful for the Nevada athletic commissions fair assessment and handling of the brawl incident.

It was not my intention to land the final blow of the night on my opponent’s blood relative. It’s just how it played out.

I look forward to competing again soon.

Thank you all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2019

Somehow that’s a non-apology-apology? Right?