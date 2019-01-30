McGregor reacts to his NSAC punishment

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have gotten a $500K fine and nine month suspension for the UFC 229 post fight brawl he started but his opponent and fellow participant in the mayhem got off much lighter.
Conor McGregor was submitted in round 2 of his fight with Nurmagomedov in October but he won the war when it came to fines for his involvement. He was hit with a much smaller dollar amount and lesser suspension time.
Normally when something like this happens to a fighter it’s not considered a win but this is Conor McGregor we are talking about here. The Rick James of MMA.
Somehow that’s a non-apology-apology? Right?
