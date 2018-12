Cain Velasquez’s name made the media rounds recently when it was announced he was returning in February to face power puncher Francis Ngannou. There’s no such thing as a warm up fight for a former heavyweight champ and it seems Cain doesn’t mind that at all. In fact he seems more than fine with it and had some Christmas fun on Twitter.

Hey @francis_ngannou , I got you a trip to Phoenix for Xmas! Joyeux Noel! Y a toda la raza le regalo una pelea gratis por @espn el 17 de febrero. ¡Feliz Navidad a todos! — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) December 23, 2018

What do you think? Can Cain Velasquez get it done after a long layoff?