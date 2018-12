Former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was taken down by the injury bug and then just faded away for a while. No one was sure when or in some cases if he would come back to the UFC. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke the good news about Cain’s return on Twitter.

Breaking: Dana White confirms Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou will headline UFC Fight Night on Feb. 17 in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/4x83IrosOB — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 22, 2018

Francis Ngannou is a monster of a man and not a warm-up fight in any way so the pairing was a little surprising. Then again, Joe Rogan considers Cain to be the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. Do you agree?