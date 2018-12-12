Jeff Novitsky addresses ‘glitch’ in Brock Lesnar drug testing data amid conspiracy theories

There was a little bit of a kerfuffle over a ‘glitch’ involving Brock Lesnar recently. In mid-October the Athlete Test History database displayed that Lesnar had submitted 6 drug tests in 2018. So far so good. Here’s where the tinfoil hats get involved. The number was recently changed to just 5 tests. When USADA came out and stated that the original update was incorrect and that 5 was the real number you would assume the conspiracy hats would come off.

You would be wrong.

ESPN further fueled the fire when they reported that Brock was the solitary athlete who was affected by the ‘glitch’. The tinfoil hat people put another tinfoil hat on top of their original and started using keyboard karate to spread the word. It was a mess. Enter Jeff Novitzky.



Novitsky is currently known as ‘The Golden Snitch’ for being the UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance. Before that he was somewhat of a “substance sleuth” having investigated the likes of track world champion Marion Jones, baseball greats Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, and was involved in the Lance Armstrong PED usage investigation. So, he knows a thing or two about people doing drugs. Wait, that came out wrong. He knows a thing or two about catching people doing drugs. That’s better.

Here is what he said about the Lesnar ‘glitch’ incident to ESPN:

I have access to a more specific database than the public, which displays the date a sample is collected, what type of sample it is and what the results are as soon as they are available. The public website, as I understand it, indicated there had been two tests during this last quarter, and it recently dropped to one. I have always seen one test in this quarter for Lesnar. It was a urine test and it came back negative.

This is all in preparation for a shot at Daniel Cormier in early 2019 but who knows if the fight will ever materialize. Until then, Lesnar will remain in WWE and the USADA testing pool hopefully staying clean.

