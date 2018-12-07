Mayweather gets called out by reporter for RIZIN rules and snaps

We reported on the rules for the December 31st RIZIN card featuring boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr vs kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. They are ridiculous in our opinion. Three rounds, no judges, straight boxing with 8 oz gloves, and nothing gets recorded on either’s records. This fight was nerfed so hard that it doesn’t actually exist in the same dimension as we do. Check out what happens when a reporter calls him out for it and he snaps.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was not pleased when I asked him why not allow kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa to kickbox in their New Year’s Eve fight? @News3LV pic.twitter.com/InbOg5Ww79 — Amber Dixon (@AmberNews3LV) December 7, 2018