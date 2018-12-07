RIZIN drops Mayweather trailer and the rules are just as ridiculous as you expected

RIZIN is on the ball with their trailers and thankfully they just dropped the one for Floyd Mayweather Jr vs kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. They also released the ruleset…yep…it’s a boxing match, folks. Wanna change the channel? We don’t blame you. According to MMAmania.com the rules dictate that it be a “3-round exhibition that will not appear on either man’s boxing or MMA record.” So basically this match-up means nothing in the long run.

Mayweather may go down as the most effective man alive when it comes to getting his way or the biggest cross-promotion trash talker to never follow through. Floyd has consistently click baited the world by claiming he was going to compete in MMA, or kickboxing, or he would be fighting Godzilla. The bottom line is that Mayweather will never compete in anything other than boxing so stop falling for it – like we do.

Here’s what current RIZIN president Nobuyuki Sakakibara tweeted with translation and video.

I went to December, I cut 30 days until the final decisive battle! Floyd vs. the second trailer of the dim. I got the opportunity to converse Floyd and fist. The two strong men who have drawn the “locus” of undefeated myth in another world while putting oneself in the martial arts field play the encounter of “miracle”. Is there a more miracle going to happen? Please send it to everyone!

The bout goes down on December 31, 2018 in Japan.