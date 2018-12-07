Bovada odds for UFC 231 card highlight shift to Ortega in main event

UFC 231 goes down on Saturday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena. The main event features a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and surging contender Brian Ortega. The odds for the fight were initially all over the place but now it seems that they have stabilized enough to get a clear picture of what the odds makers think. Bovada has the challenger as the favorite which is surprising because Holloway has rattled off an amazing 12 wins in a row and iced former champion Jose Aldo in both of their fights. Ortega has finished all seven of his UFC opponents but one of those wins was overturned when he failed a drug test for drostanolone meaning it became a no contest.

In the co-main event the odds makers have no faith that Joanna Jedrzejczyk is going to bring her A-game. They favor Valentina Shevchenko so heavily that it seems to be a little bit of overkill. Being the former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna has been in title fights 8 times in contrast to Valentina’s 1 split decision loss to bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes. Plus, Joanna is coming up a weight class whereas Valentina is dropping down to meet her. Adding weight is less taxing for the most part than cutting when changing weight classes so that is also a factor. Joanna probably deserves a little better but the odds are set now and the fight will play out with them where they are at unless some kind of injury rumors surface.

Check out the full Bovada odds below.

UFC 231 odds