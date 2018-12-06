Nina Ansaroff is one hundred percent certain of the Cyborg vs Nunes outcome

A list of influential women in MMA includes names like Gina Carano, Julie Kedzie, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, and Ronda Rousey. There are dozens more but one name sticks out as the most dangerous of the bunch and that’s Cyborg. She is the current UFC women’s featherweight champion and has agreed to fight women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 on December 29th in a true blockbuster bout. Cut to… UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff feels her girlfriend Nunes is a lock to win the featherweight belt to become another two division champion in the organization. Listen to what she said about the bout and tell us if you agree in the comments.

