UFC 231 press conference video highlights Holloway’s competitiveness

Max Holloway never shies away from confrontation and we don’t mind because it makes for some interesting moments. He is facing one of the biggest tests of his career in Brian Ortega at UFC 231 this Saturday. Despite resurfaced concerns that he was slurring his speech in interviews again that did not seem the case here. He slams Ortega and Brian seems to just not give a crap. It was awesome.

MAX: He’s good. He’s a dangerous man, but everybody keeps talking about Brian and this and that. Everything the guy did, I did better. He’s on what, a six-fight win streak? I got 12. He beat a champion? I beat two — and I beat one of them twice. So at the end of the day, the ‘Blessed’ express is going around in a circle. We’re lapping you, bro. And I’m younger than you, so congratulations. BRIAN: Sometimes the best response is no response.

Can it be Saturday already please. Here’s the full video.