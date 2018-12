In one of the most out of left field challenges in MMA history, Aaron Chalmers called out WWE star Daniel Bryan on Twitter. Aaron is currently signed to Bellator and even though the organization would entertain the idea of hosting the bout we doubt Vinny Mac hold allow it. Still, never say never. Check out the tweet.

Yo @WWEDanielBryan May I’m set to make my debut fighting in USA If your not to beat up after Mania what you saying…. — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) December 3, 2018