Bellator 213 may not have former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in the main event but all eyes will be on The Dragon when he faces Rafael Carvalho. Machida was on a two fight win streak in the UFC capped off by a brilliant knockout of Vitor Belfort so he’s entering the organization on a true high. In episode 1 of their Bellator 213 countdown they highlight the karate fighter ahead of his December 15th bout with Rafael.

