Greg Hardy likely to fight on UFC ESPN+ debut

Greg Hardy was in the NFL before he found a home in the MMA world, specifically the UFC. There was initially some blow back from fans and judging from comments like these on Twitter about Greg … “I’ve rarely been more embarrassed to be a MMA fan. The UFC doesn’t equal all of MMA, but they’re making a huge statement here, and it’s a disgusting one”...there still is. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that Hardy will most likely appear on the debut of UFC on the streaming service ESPN+. Check it out.

Breaking: Per Dana White, UFC is close to finalizing Greg Hardy’s UFC debut against heavyweight Allen Crowder on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/bepjPf1hQX — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 5, 2018