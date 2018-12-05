Greg Hardy likely to fight on UFC ESPN+ debut

Greg Hardy was in the NFL before he found a home in the MMA world, specifically the UFC. There was initially some blow back from fans and judging from comments like these on Twitter about Greg … “I’ve rarely been more embarrassed to be a MMA fan. The UFC doesn’t equal all of MMA, but they’re making a huge statement here, and it’s a disgusting one”...there still is. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that Hardy will most likely appear on the debut of UFC on the streaming service ESPN+. Check it out.

