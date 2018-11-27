This pic of Ortiz and Lesnar together reminds us Brock is not a giant

View this post on Instagram

Great night @WWE #survivorseries I’ve always loved it but @theortizboyz are bigger fans than I am now. They were in heaven tonight thanks to @ShaneMcMahonwwe He put his life on the line-Mad RESPECT ✊🏼. #BrockLesnar shows why he’s untouchable. @Charlottewwe put a beating on @rondarousey . @619iamlucha showed amazing acrobatics. @Mikethemiz put on a awesome show. We also got a chance to see the legend himself @RicFlairNatureBoy I think I was happier than my boys! The @wwe world is still very entertaining! @wwenetwork #wweuniverse #liddelortiz3