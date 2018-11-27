This pic of Ortiz and Lesnar together reminds us Brock is not a giant

Two of our favorite fighters on the planet met backstage at WWE Survivor Series on November 18th. Tito Ortiz stood next to WWE champ Brock Lesnar to pose for a family photo and we were surprised how big Ortiz really is. Despite Tito leaning in they appear to be even in height reminding us that Brock’s sheer, but shrinking, muscle mass is what makes him seem like a monster. It’s a happy family moment and The Huntington Beach Bad Boy shared it on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Great night @WWE #survivorseries I’ve always loved it but @theortizboyz are bigger fans than I am now. They were in heaven tonight thanks to @ShaneMcMahonwwe He put his life on the line-Mad RESPECT ✊🏼. #BrockLesnar shows why he’s untouchable. @Charlottewwe put a beating on @rondarousey . @619iamlucha showed amazing acrobatics. @Mikethemiz put on a awesome show. We also got a chance to see the legend himself @RicFlairNatureBoy I think I was happier than my boys! The @wwe world is still very entertaining! @wwenetwork #wweuniverse #liddelortiz3