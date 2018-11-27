Colby Covington just bodied Jon Jones with latest tweet

Oh no he didn’t. UFC interim welterweight champ Colby Covington just laid Jon Jones to rest with his latest tweet. After seeing the 31-year-old Jones and his diminishing hairline on Monday’s episode of the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Covington fired this tomahawk.

.@jonnybones you know I’m the realist friend you have and I’ll always be the first one to tell you the truth… And the truth is, it’s time you tell your dealer to start cutting that cocaine with some rogaine. pic.twitter.com/qehoVQHQ5W — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 27, 2018



DAAAAMMMMMM!!!

Of course Covington is referring to Jones’s past troubles with the nose candy which Jones himself made fun of later on and even profited off of.

Love him or hate him, Colby Covington remains the UFC’s pound-for-pound social media champ.