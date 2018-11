If you are going to tout yourself as a badass then make sure you can back it up. During what looks like military or paramilitary training an instructor begins to explain and demonstrate a move on several students. Good so far. Then he tries to pull it off. Meh. Then it goes wrong. WTF? Then he gets demolished and embarrassed and it’s bad. Watch this and take note if you are a would be instructor and try out a move you don’t fully have down pat.

Please like & share: