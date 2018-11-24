Final odds for Ortiz vs Liddell 3 widen last minute

Chuck Liddell takes on Tito Ortiz for a third time tonight on a card brought to you by Golden Boy. The legendary rivalry started in the UFC. Chuck knocked out Tito in both fights but the second fight saw Ortiz fare much better. Ortiz made it to the third round and arguably won the second. This prompted the scheduling of a trilogy closing fight that was to take place at UFC 115.

Tito pulled out, Rich Franklin stepped in, and Chuck retired after getting brutally knocked out. We all assumed the bout would never get another chance to materialize, but man were we wrong.

When it was announced it was finally happening a lot of fans asked why. Tito is 43 and Chuck is 47 both well past their prime. In fact most fans thought should have stayed retired. Ortiz went on to have a successful run in Bellator of 4 wins and only 1 loss. His last fight was an impressive submission victory over Chael Sonnen in 2017. Chuck hasn’t fought since 2010 where he ended his career in the UFC by going a dismal 1-5.

Taking all of that into consideration it is no surprise that Tito is the favorite in this third fight. Here are the last minute odds according to Bovada.

Liddell +245 Ortiz -315

Will you be watching tonight? What do you think of these odds