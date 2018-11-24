VIDEO: That time Chuck jumped in to Tito’s arms to embrace

Man, this footage was hard to find. After Chuck Liddell knocked out Kevin Randleman way back in 2001 at UFC 31 we saw a rare sight. The Iceman ran and literally jumped in to future bitter rival Tito Ortiz’s arms like a small child who finally got that bike they always wanted. Looking back this may be proof of what my editor Jack Bratcher and I keep saying. There are alternate universes out there. Before the two try to kill each other tonight in their third fight via Golden Boy look back to when they were dear friends. Look how far they have fallen off and get hyped.

