Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 full card live results and video highlights

MMA legends Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz meet for a trilogy fight Saturday night at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., as Golden Boy Promotions makes their foray into the mixed martial arts promotion business. Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 boasts a six-fight pro MMA card with several UFC vets which will air live on Pay-Per-View and stream live online. The preliminary card features five more pro bouts as well as four amateur bouts. Pro MMA Now will provide live results and video highlights for Liddell vs. Ortiz 3, as well as play-by-play commentary for the main event, and we also have a credentialed photographer at the event who will provide exclusive photos so check back for that.

LIDDELL VS ORTIZ 3 RESULTS:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 9 p.m. ET)

205 lbs: Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

205 lbs: Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

160 lbs: Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero

140 lbs: Walel Watson vs. Ricky Palacios

135 lbs: Albert Morales vs. James Barnes

265 lbs: Jay Silva vs. Oscar Ivan Cota

PRELIMINARY CARD (6 p.m. ET; 7:30 p.m. ET Facebook)

135 lbs: Jose Huerta vs. Francisco Estrada

135 lbs: Joe Roye vs. Fernie Garcia

170 lbs: Dave Terrel vs. Johnny Cisneros

170 lbs: Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones

145 lbs: Westin Wilson vs. Leandro Gomes

AMATEUR CARD

135 lbs: John Wang-Kim vs. Mauro Gutierrez

145 lbs: Josh Wang-Kim vs. Johnny Robles

125 lbs: Tyler Schaefer vs. M. Ruiz Avila

115 lbs: Juliana Miller vs. Jasmine Pouncy

-Photo Credit: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos