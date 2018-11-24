Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 full card live results and video highlights

MMA legends Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz meet for a trilogy fight Saturday night at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., as Golden Boy Promotions makes their foray into the mixed martial arts promotion business. Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 boasts a six-fight pro MMA card with several UFC vets which will air live on Pay-Per-View and stream live online. The preliminary card features five more pro bouts as well as four amateur bouts. Pro MMA Now will provide live results and video highlights for Liddell vs. Ortiz 3, as well as play-by-play commentary for the main event, and we also have a credentialed photographer at the event who will provide exclusive photos so check back for that.
LIDDELL VS ORTIZ 3 RESULTS:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 9 p.m. ET)
- 205 lbs: Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz
- 205 lbs: Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor
- 160 lbs: Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero
- 140 lbs: Walel Watson vs. Ricky Palacios
- 135 lbs: Albert Morales vs. James Barnes
- 265 lbs: Jay Silva vs. Oscar Ivan Cota
PRELIMINARY CARD (6 p.m. ET; 7:30 p.m. ET Facebook)
- 135 lbs: Jose Huerta vs. Francisco Estrada
- 135 lbs: Joe Roye vs. Fernie Garcia
- 170 lbs: Dave Terrel vs. Johnny Cisneros
- 170 lbs: Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones
- 145 lbs: Westin Wilson vs. Leandro Gomes
AMATEUR CARD
- 135 lbs: John Wang-Kim vs. Mauro Gutierrez
- 145 lbs: Josh Wang-Kim vs. Johnny Robles
- 125 lbs: Tyler Schaefer vs. M. Ruiz Avila
- 115 lbs: Juliana Miller vs. Jasmine Pouncy
-Photo Credit: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos