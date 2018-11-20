Rachael Ostovich officially out of VanZant fight due to injuries from attack

We reported earlier this week that UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich had been attacked and hospitalized in a domestic violence incident in Hawaii. We speculated that her January clash with Paige VanZant on the historic UFC debut for the ESPN+ streaming service would be called off and unfortunately we were right. Ostovich has a lot of fans including PMN due to her fearlessness and willingness to fight anyone.

MMAFighting posted a statement on their site directly from Sucker Punch Entertainment making it all official.

Rachael is now home from the hospital with family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital. The family would like to ask for some privacy as they sort through this matter. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern.

Fists flying in a cage don’t matter compared to a fighter’s health. We just want her to heal up and return when she is ready.