Cody McKenzie angry at NSAC and claims sexual harassment

Cody McKenzie has a wild story to tell about the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Cody was suspended for four years recently by the governing body for something no one in their right mind would do. He reportedly refused to provide a urine sample before his fight in the Tuff-N-Uff organization and then attempted to provide a fake one. The bout was cancelled and he landed himself the suspension we mentioned above. This is where the story starts to get interesting. He spoke with MMA Fighting and claims they requested the sampled just minutes before his fight was scheduled to kick off.

They said if I didn’t piss in a cup right before my fight — literally I was warming up — my fight was about to happen in five minutes and they’re yelling at me, telling me I need to take the piss test and I’m like, ‘No, I can’t take a piss right now. I’m warming up for my fight. I’ve never f*ckin’ taken a piss in my life before a fight. We start fighting back and forth, they started saying we’re not going to let you fight unless you f–in’ piss in the cup. So I f–in’ just went in the bathroom and poured something in the cup and it was funny because I was telling them I wasn’t going to let them watch me pee.

I’m not a fighter but if this is true that is unbelievably unprofessional of the testers to think this was okay. Minutes before a fight is the worst time besides when a fighter is lying unconscious to request a urine sample. This next part takes the award for strangest urine sample collecting of all time. It’s really, really out there.

And one of them whipped out his f–in’ d-ck, ‘cause he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not that f–in’ hard. And he takes his d-ck out and shakes his d-ck at me. I was like, ‘Dude, that’s f–in’ sexual harassment.’ You can’t do that. That’s bullsh-t, you know? There was five or six witnesses standing right there. Nothing ever came out about it. I talked to the commission about it countless times, they just keep saying there’s an investigation going on, which I haven’t heard a thing about it, they won’t talk to me about any of it. I’m like, ‘You guys are ridiculous. You guys are f–in’ crazy.’ That’s nuts to me. You don’t pull your dick out and shake it at somebody, especially in this day and age.

Cody is claiming sexual harassment for the incident. What do you think of this story? Do you believe him?

Cody is 1-7 in his last eight so hopefully someone will help him get back on track during his time away from the sport.