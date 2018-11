Heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes square off in Beijing, China on Saturday. In their first go round in 2016 Ngannou came out on top via TKO albeit by doctor stoppage. Since then Blaydes has gone 5-0-1 ending that run with an impressive TKO over Alistair Overeem. Ngannou on the other hand is on a 2 fight skid and looking to reestablish himself in the title picture.

