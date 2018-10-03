McGregor in elite company with energy drink deal

You know if you are a regular visitor to our site you know that we don’t understand why fighters in the UFC get paid so little by Reebok as a sponsor. So when we hear that one of the fighters has risen above and landed a real sponsorship we are happy to report it.

To no one’s surprise it is Conor McGregor. There is no doubt that he is the most popular superstar in the company today. He has broken into the rare air of the mainstream and his popularity is still growing. The deal he just reportedly signed puts him in the same category as some very famous sports figures. Check out what Ariel Helwani tweeted out earlier…

This is most certainly not the last sponsorship that Conor McGregor will land but it is the latest.